Liverpool is getting a pop-up gin garden with parasols, deckchairs, and fairy lights.

The Derby Lodge in Huyton, Table Table, has revealed plans for a new pop-up ‘gin garden.’

The gin garden will open on Thursday, July 22nd, inside the famous restaurant and bar. The latest addition to the venue is a collaboration with legendary gin and tonic manufacturers Whitley Neil and Schweppes.

There will be an outdoor gin bar with decorations, parasols, deckchairs, and fairy lights in the lawn. Table Table’s garden menu will also be available, with seasonal cuisine ideal for dining al fresco.

A limited edition cocktail menu created by Whitley Neil and Schweppes will also be available. Along with the venue’s own menu of craft ales, lager, and summer beverages, new drink additions include Rhubarb and Ginger and Watermelon and Kiwi.

The gin garden is “destined to be your local summer hotspot,” according to Table Table, because “there’s no better place to lean back and unwind.”

Every week, from Thursday through Sunday, the pop-up gin garden will be open. Both reservations and walk-ins are accepted.