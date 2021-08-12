Liverpool is getting a new Rudy’s pizza restaurant.

After artwork debuted at a new location, it appears like Rudy’s pizza will launch a second shop in Liverpool.

The restaurant brand already has a popular location on Castle Street and has locations throughout the United Kingdom, including Manchester, London, and Leeds.

Rudy’s originally launched in Liverpool in 2018 and has quickly established itself as a mainstay of the city’s booming hospitality industry, featuring a big outdoor eating space that has proven popular during the summer months.

Rudy’s is now scheduled to expand onto another of Liverpool’s main streets, Bold Street, where it will join a slew of cafes, restaurants, and stores. The former Sainsbury’s store at the top of Bold Street has been rebranded as Rudy’s, with signage indicating that the restaurant will open soon.

When the first national lockdown began in March 2020, Sainsbury’s convenience store temporarily closed. Back in June, a Sainsbury’s spokeswoman stated that the Bold Street shop will be closing permanently.

Rudy’s Pizza has a large variety of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free pizza options. Customers can order takeout or delivery, as well as ‘bake at home’ choices where they can purchase cooking kits. Click here to learn more about Rudy’s.