Liverpool is getting a Christmas attraction with an ice slide, a funfair, and an alpine bar.

The Liverpool Ice Festival has announced that it will return to the city after a long hiatus.

With Liverpool’s historic waterfront as a background, the festival will be held at Liverpool Pier Head, George’s Parade.

It will have a covered ice rink that will keep the winter cold at bay, as well as skate aids that can be reserved online to give kids a helping hand on the ice.

George @ Asda buyers are stunned by the new season’s £22 coats, which are described as “beautiful.”

The popular actual ice slide – the UK’s only ice jet ride, with three 30-meter runs suspended 6 meters above the park – will also reopen. Those who brave the slide will be rewarded with panoramic views of the entire festival and beyond.

There are also rides for the whole family, as well as extreme coasters and a distinct children’s area. The massive Christmas roller coaster will be back in operation, along with a variety of other rides and activities for thrill seekers.

Rides start at £2 per person, and there’s no need to book ahead of time; just show up on the day and buy the number of ride tokens you need.

A variety of stalls and attractions will be available for visitors to browse at their leisure.

Mulled wine, hot chocolate, and a variety of stronger beverages, as well as hearty food, will be available at the festival’s Alpine Bar.

From Friday, November 19 to Monday, January 3, the festival will be open to the public. Tickets are on sale now, and you can get them by clicking here.