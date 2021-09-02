Liverpool is getting a Cabaret Night featuring music, drag, and free ice cream.

This month, Leaf on Bold Street will host a massive cabaret event.

As part of the Big Green Cabaret event, the iconic city center location will feature a night of music, drag, and poetry, with free vegan ice cream on offer.

Leaf is well-known for its large selection of teas and juices, as well as its diverse food menu.

Matalan customers rave about the ‘great fit’ of the ‘trendy’ £16 jeans.

It started off as a modest tea store managed by friends in 2007, before growing into a number of bohemian locations across Liverpool.

The Big Green Cabaret night is likely to be another exciting event in Leaf’s eclectic schedule, which includes independent markets, bands, charity events, and more.

Icons of ice cream For the cabaret night, Ben & Jerry’s is partnering up with climate action nonprofit Possible. Ben & Jerry’s is aiming to make the “greatest ice cream” in the most environmentally friendly way possible, and there will be free vegan ice cream available at the event.

The evening offers a jam-packed, climate justice-inspired entertainment meant to energise and delight, hosted by creative, activist, and change maker Kayza Rose.

For seasoned campaigners to novices and newbies alike, the over 18s-only event will feature a variety of musicians and specialists taking to the stage with a focus on climate action. The lineup of performers will be announced soon, and all revenues from ticket sales will go to Possible.

The Big Green Cabaret events will take place in Liverpool, Cardiff, and Glasgow as part of the Great Big Green Week, a nationwide celebration of climate change action.

The Big Green Cabaret will take place at Leaf on Bold Street on Wednesday, September 22nd at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 and can be purchased online.