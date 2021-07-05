Liverpool is getting a bingo night featuring fire breathing and stilt walkers.

This weekend, Liverpool will host a bingo night with live music, fire breathers, stilt walkers, and a celebrity visitor.

With its massive “bingo bonanza,” Mecca in Knotty Ash is reopening to consumers.

A new logo, fresh branding, and a turquoise building design have all benefited the venue’s relaunch.

Mecca Knotty Ash will hold a bingo extravaganza on Saturday, July 10 to commemorate its reopening.

The action-packed event will include live music, entertainment, and bingo fun, all while celebrating all things Mecca and inviting customers to see the new design.

The club will include fire breathers and stilt walkers beginning at 6 p.m., as well as bingo with innovative ways to play.

Musical acts will keep the party going until midnight, including an appearance by local celebrity Holly Ellison, who made a name for herself in the UK on the hit singing show The Voice.

She wowed the judges with her interpretation of Demi Lovato’s Sorry Not Sorry, with Will.I.Am and Olly both voting for her.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make our club better than ever for our patrons, so we can’t wait to celebrate with this relaunch event,” said Natasha Baxter, general manager of Mecca Knotty Ash.

“This event will kick off a new weekly entertainment schedule that we know our clients will enjoy.”

Mecca maintains its stringent security procedures. With mask-wearing throughout the venues and hand sanitizer readily accessible, the uniquely vast and expansive bingo halls and lounges provide a reassuring method to socialize comfortably.

All bingo games and entertainment are included in the £20 ticket price. Visit the club’s Facebook page for further information. You can also find deals and incentives by downloading the new My Mecca App.