Liverpool is experiencing a housing shortage as a result of the surge, with homes selling in just 22 days.

Houses in Liverpool are selling at such a rapid pace that there aren’t enough to meet the high demand that is fueling the city’s property boom.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a combination of the government’s Stamp Duty holiday and “search for space” house searchers who have revalued what they desire from a home has led to an ever-growing housing bubble around the city.

Liverpool has the fastest rate of price growth (+7.9%) among the UK’s main cities, according to Zoopla’s latest House Price Index.

Up for sale is a home on one of Merseyside’s “most elite avenues.”

While property prices continue to rise, the sheer volume of buyer desire means there aren’t enough houses on the market to meet demand.

According to Zoopla, the overall stock of properties available to buy is now -24 percent lower than it was last year.

Meanwhile, some of the most inexpensive markets are seeing the fastest increases in house prices, with Rochdale (+9.9%) and Bolton (+8.7%) leading the league.

Buyer interest slowed in the weeks leading up to the end of the initial stamp duty break on Wednesday, June 30, but there is no hint of a market cliff, as some estate agents and homebuyers predicted, with demand still running 55 percent higher than in 2019.

Buyers and sellers in Liverpool have been feeling the demand for properties over the last 12 months, and according to Zoopla, the majority of that demand is for properties under £250,000.

With such high demand and fierce competition to get an offer accepted on the perfect property, it’s no surprise that the time to sell has nearly halved, falling from 42 days in the ‘normal’ market of May 2019 to 22 days this year. This is the fastest-moving market in the last five years.

The government's Stamp Duty holiday was extended this year from March 31 to June 30, and despite the rush of buyers looking to move in before the deadline, it doesn't appear like Liverpool's property boom will slow down in the near future.