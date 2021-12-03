Liverpool is expected to be pounded by heavy rain, according to the Met Office.

Liverpool is in for a weekend of heavy rain and severe winds.

Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across parts of the United Kingdom last week, bringing severe winds, sleet, and snow.

Strong winds killed three persons when trees were thrown over.

Dramatic scenes when a lorry collides with a gantry, closing the road for ‘hours.’

Heavy snow forced lorries to become stranded and ploughs to be utilized in a number of regions, while wind gusts of around 100 mph disrupted transportation, caused power outages, and damaged buildings.

While no snow is expected this weekend, the weather isn’t much better.

Heavy rain and 45mph gusts are expected in Liverpool starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Showers will end around 6 p.m., and Sunday will be a nice day.

However, heavy rain will return at 6 a.m. on Monday.

The weather in Wirral is similar, with heavy rain lasting until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“Frequent showers or longer bouts of rain, with a few bright spells,” the Met Office predicts for Saturday.

“With some snow on the higher ground, hail is a possibility.”

“In strong and gusty northwesterly winds, I’m feeling chilled. “The maximum temperature is 7 degrees Celsius.” “Drier and sunnier on Sunday, although still fairly windy,” the Met Office predicted for Sunday through Tuesday.

“On Monday, rain and hill snow are expected, but the weather will improve later. By Tuesday, it’s likely to be quite windy, with rain and hill snow. “I’m becoming cold.”