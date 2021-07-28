Liverpool is due for heavier showers than yesterday, according to the hour-by-hour prediction.

As Liverpool prepares for more rain today, the magnificent weather of the July heatwave seems a distant memory.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday and Wednesday, citing the possibility of floods and transportation disruption due to thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Heavy rain fell across Merseyside yesterday, and forecasts anticipate that the rain will continue today.

Rain is predicted to begin early in the day, with a 40% chance of light showers beginning at 6 a.m.

This is just expected to be a brief shower, as the rain is predicted to finish by 7 a.m., and the rest of the morning will be dry until 11 a.m.

For a few hours, the likelihood of rain will stay around 30%, and the prognosis for the afternoon is much less promising.

Heavy rain will begin at 1 p.m. and turn into a thunderstorm by 3 p.m.

Showery conditions will last until 9 p.m., when the likelihood of rain will drop to 10%.

The temperature will continue warm throughout Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Today’s Liverpool weather forecast is as follows:

6 a.m.: Light rain shower with a 40% chance of rain – 15 C

7 a.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 15 °C

8 a.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 15 a.m.

9 a.m.: Sunny intervals with a 5% chance of rain – 16 C

10 a.m.: Sunny intervals with a 5% chance of rain – 17 °C

11 a.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 17 C

12 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 17 C

1 p.m.: Heavy rain storm with a 70% chance of rain – 16 C

2 p.m.: Heavy rain with an 80% chance of rain – 16 °C

3 p.m.: Thunderstorms with a 70% chance of rain – 16 C

4 p.m.: Thunderstorms with a 70% chance of rain – 16 C

5 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 40% chance of rain – 16 C

6 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 16 C

7 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 15 C

8 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 15 C

9 p.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 15 °C

10 p.m.: Light drizzle, 40 degrees. “The summary has come to an end.”