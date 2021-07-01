Liverpool is dealing with a new kind of pandemic.

The coronavirus epidemic has been the most difficult of marathons in Liverpool.

Since the first Covid-19 patients arrived in February of last year, the city has experienced many surges and various crises.

In the autumn of last year, Liverpool’s main hospital trust was the hardest hit by a post-summer spike, and in January of this year, the number of people becoming critically ill was on the verge of spiraling out of control.

When it comes to Covid-19, the city is now up against a new type of obstacle.

Infection rates are rapidly growing in Liverpool once more, with the Delta variety exploiting weaker restrictions and increased social mixing to push the city’s case rate to almost 400 infections per 100,000 people.

This is the highest it’s been since the bleak days of January, when the figure topped 1,000 per 100,000.

The city council and Director of Public Health Matt Ashton took the unprecedented step this week of requiring everyone in three city regions to be tested right now.

This is because the wards of Greenbank, Picton, and Riverside account for a significant share of the city’s overall infection numbers.

We also know from the data that the virus is currently mostly spreading among younger and less well-vaccinated people, particularly in parts of the city where there are many young people, including many students.

Thankfully, these high infection rates are not translating into large numbers of hospital admissions like they were last spring, last autumn, and at the start of this year.

That isn’t to imply that people aren’t still becoming sick and needing to go to the hospital; they are.

Unfortunately, the admissions data we have is out of current, and it only goes up to June 22.

This shows that 28 virus patients were being treated at Liverpool’s main hospital trust on that date, which comprises The Royal and Aintree.

This figure has risen significantly from little over half a week ago and at the start of the year.