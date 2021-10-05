Liverpool is considering a lifetime ban as the spitting investigation continues following a complaint from Man City.

Any Liverpool fan found guilty of spitting on the Manchester City bench during Sunday’s Premier League match might face a lifelong ban from Anfield.

After City filed a formal complaint alleging that a Liverpool fan spat at a member of Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff during the 2-2 draw, any guilty party might face criminal prosecution.

Liverpool has since been working with City personnel to collect witness testimonies and examine the incident’s unredacted camera footage, with a number of witness statements already received from people seated near the dugout area.

If anyone is found guilty, the club’s official punishment process allows them to impose a sanction of up to a lifetime ban from Anfield.

“Following a complaint of a serious alleged incident near the dugout area at Anfield during the second half of Sunday’s game against Manchester City, we are conducting a full investigation, working with all relevant parties, including Manchester City, to gather evidence from individuals who witnessed the incident as well as analysing all available video,” a Liverpool spokesperson said on Monday evening.

“Given the possibility of criminal charges, the evidence gathered to date is sufficient and will be handed over to Merseyside Police if required.

“The Club’s Official Sanctions Process will also be applied to this matter.

“Anfield is our home, and we will guarantee that everyone who visits is safe and has a good time, and we will not allow inappropriate isolated behavior to undermine our Club’s beliefs and principles.”

The Anfield dugout is now encircled by an exclusion zone, which the Premier League confirmed last week will stay in place for the remainder of the season, meaning fans are seated further away from the two dugouts than usual.