Liverpool is competing with other cities to out-vaccinate soaring covid rates.

Liverpool is in a race against the clock to safeguard as many people as possible against covid before the limitations are relaxed later this month.

On July 19, the government aims to cease social distancing measures and other limitations, but Liverpool as a city has very high rates of the virus.

Liverpool reported a covid infection incidence of 430 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to June 29.

On July 19, Boris Johnson plans to eliminate practically all covid restrictions.

We haven’t seen figures like these since the sad spikes at the beginning of the year and last Autumn.

Of course, there is a significant difference this time: the vaccine.

While a city infection rate of that magnitude would result in a flood of hospital admissions, we are now witnessing the vaccine’s genuine impact, which is minimizing the number of people who become seriously ill.

According to the most recent data, there were 33 covid patients in Liverpool’s major hospital trust – which comprises The Royal and Aintree – on June 29.

The number of patients has increased in recent weeks, and hospitals are busier than they were in January, when we saw over 600 people in the same facilities.

So we know vaccines have a significant impact, but we also know that patients require both doses of a vaccine to receive adequate protection.

The vast majority of individuals in hospital now with significant Covid-19 sickness had either not been vaccinated or have only had one dose, according to NHS workers.

There are still too many people who have not come forward for their first or second injections, according to Liverpool’s public health staff.

According to the most recent statistics, approximately 30% of adults in the 45 to 49 year old age group have yet to receive their first dosage of vaccine, leaving them vulnerable to the virus.

This is an age group that has been eligible for first and second doses for quite some time, so it’s still a tough sell.

There are only a few weeks till all limitations may be lifted. The summary comes to a close.