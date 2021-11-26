Liverpool is chasing Manchester United for a £60 million midfielder as Jurgen Klopp tries to ‘complicate’ a trade to Barcelona.

Liverpool return to league action this weekend against Southampton after extending their perfect start in the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Porto on Wednesday.

Liverpool’s game against the Saints will be their last in November, as they will begin next month with a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in the middle of the month.

With the Reds’ frantic festive period only a few weeks away, speculation has already begun to focus on possible January transfer targets.

The following is a list of all the newest players linked with a move to Liverpool during the January transfer window.

Ryan Gravenberch, Ajax midfielderCalciomercato

According to the source, Liverpool is competing with Juventus for the Ajax midfielder.

Due to his developing reputation in the game, the 19-year-old was also linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer.

Gravenberch’s current contract with Ajax expires in 2023, giving the Dutch club until the summer to secure a substantial amount unless he signs a new contract.

Last season, the centre-midfielder established himself as a regular for Ajax and was named to the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 team.

Kalvin Phillips is a midfielder for Leeds United.

Give me some sports.

During the summer, the Leeds midfielder was linked with a move to Liverpool, and the conjecture around the 25-year-future old’s has remained.

The Daily Star reported last month that Liverpool was in a bidding war with Manchester United for Phillips, who was reportedly valued at £60 million.

Daily Star journalist Paul Brown reaffirmed the earlier allegation in an interview with Give Me Sport, adding both teams are “extremely interested” in Phillips and have “made moves” to notify his representation.

So far this season, the England international has been a standout performer in a struggling Leeds side, even shining at centre-back against Tottenham last weekend.

Ronald Araujo is a defender for Barcelona.

Liverpool are reportedly aiming to “complicate” Barcelona’s contract negotiations with Araujo, according to ESPN Deportes.

The 22-year-old centre-back had a breakout season at Barcelona last season, and the Spanish club is hoping to sign him to a new contract before his current agreement expires in 2023.

The Uruguay international’s wage demands, according to the source, are more than expected, and Liverpool is said to be “watching its developments.”

Chelsea is also mentioned in the article as a possible suitor. “The summary has come to an end.”