Liverpool is bracing for a weekend heatwave, with temperatures expected to reach 25 degrees Celsius.

Merseyside is expected to see highs of 24°C on Saturday and 25°C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

The forecasts will come as a relief as meteorologists questioned whether the European heatwave will reach the UK.

This week, Liverpool will see a return of mild weather and sunshine on a specific day.

The early weather projection from the Met Office predicted that the scorching spell would stretch from July 19 to August 2, but news last week suggested that it would be replaced by mixed weather.

“From mid-next week onwards, conditions could progressively become more steady with a good deal of dry weather, changeable cloud, and spells of sunshine, though this is still uncertain,” forecasters at the agency said last week.

This week has seen some showers in Liverpool, but the forecast for this weekend appears to be much more in line with the Met Office’s early estimates, as we are expected to see some sunshine.