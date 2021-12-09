Liverpool is bracing for a huge upheaval in the Champions League as a 56-year European regulation comes to an end.

After cruising through the group stages, Liverpool will learn their Champions League Round of 16 opponents on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side became the first English team to win all six of their group games, defeating AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Porto at home and away.

The Reds can now face Benfica, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon, or Villarreal/Atalanta after making a joke of the so-called ‘group of death’ (tie to be played later this evening).

Liverpool will be optimistic about their chances of moving far in Europe’s top competition this season, but they will have to deal with a major rule change that will affect the way knockout matches are played.

Away goals, which had been a component of UEFA competitions since their inception in 1965, were to be phased out in June.

This is a rule that has had mixed results throughout the years, but it has surely increased the level of excitement in matches.

The Reds most recent use of the away goals rule in the Champions League was in the 2006/07 season, when they drew 2-2 with Barcelona over two legs in the Round of 16 and went to the quarter-finals after scoring twice at Camp Nou in the first game.

However, Liverpool has been on the receiving end of this rule in recent Europa League matches.

After losing 2-0 away to Zenit St Petersburg in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 in 2012/13, a Luis Suarez-inspired 3-1 home triumph even the aggregate score at 3-3, but the Russians prevailed.

The importance of this regulation to matches cannot be overstated, as evidenced by Liverpool’s 5-4 aggregate Europa League win against Borussia Dortmund in Klopp’s first season at the club.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Thomas Tuchel’s side in the first leg in Germany, but were soon 3-1 down on aggregate after the Germans scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second game at Anfield.

Liverpool then needed three goals three times to qualify for the semi-finals, knowing that Dortmund would progress if this was not achieved.

That evening, Anfield witnessed one of its greatest comebacks. “The summary has come to an end.”