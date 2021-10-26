Liverpool injury news and return dates for Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Thiago.

Going into Liverpool’s next round of games, Jurgen Klopp may have a couple more injury concerns.

On Sunday, the Reds thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League, their largest win at the venue in almost a century.

Despite Liverpool’s comfortable victory, the game did pose a number of injury concerns for the club and Klopp in the future.

The current injury situation at Anfield before of the midweek Carabao Cup match against Preston North End is outlined below.

Naby Keita was stretchered off the play at Old Trafford midway through the second half after getting a red card challenge from Paul Pogba.

Liverpool are yet to reveal the extent of Keita’s injury, with Klopp first stating that finding out the results of a scan would take 48 hours.

However, it appears that Keita did not require crutches following the game, and Liverpool will be hoping that the injury is not as serious as first thought.

Given that Keita has started every game since the last international break, it’s unlikely that he’ll play against Preston if he’s fit, but we’ll have to wait and see how serious the injury is.

When Klopp named his Liverpool lineup to face Man United, Fabinho was missing off the team sheet, causing anxiety among fans.

The Brazilian has been sidelined with a slight knee injury, and it is unclear when he will be able to return to action.

Nonetheless, it’s unlikely that Fabinho would have played against Preston in the first place, so he’ll be expected to sit this one out.

The injury occurred during the second half of Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid last week, and it is believed to be minor.

James Milner, who suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s win at Old Trafford, is another midfield concern.

The 36-year-old played for 27 minutes before limping off holding his hamstring, and we’re waiting to see how long he’ll be out.

Milner’s hamstring injury may be severe, so Liverpool will be hoping he heals swiftly.

The 18-year-old remains Liverpool's biggest long-term absentee.