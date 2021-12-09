Liverpool injury news and estimated return dates ahead of Aston Villa include Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, and Curtis Jones.

With the return of Naby Keita and Joe Gomez, Jurgen Klopp’s injury fears have lessened, but a handful of players remain unavailable.

After a 2-1 win over AC Milan, Liverpool became the first English team in the Champions League to win all of their group games.

As the Anfield audience prepares to welcome back club legend Steven Gerrard on Saturday, Liverpool’s next opponent is Aston Villa.

Despite the improvement in form, Jurgen Klopp still has a handful of players who are ineligible for selection owing to injury or other fitness difficulties.

Here’s a look at the current injury situation at Anfield, as well as the estimated comeback dates.

After suffering a’serious’ hamstring injury at the start of November, Liverpool are still without Roberto Firmino.

After a quick appearance in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian was removed.

As they moved into the November international break, Klopp stated the injury was ‘not good.’

Firmino is “coming closer,” according to Klopp, but he has already missed the last seven games due to injury and is unlikely to play against Aston Villa on Saturday.

“Bobby is fantastic, but he is still a couple of weeks away from being totally back, but he is doing pretty much everything,” Klopp said on November 30. “We have to be careful because of the magnitude of the injury, but it’s all OK.”

Harvey Elliott, a long-term Liverpool absence, is still rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he sustained in a game against Leeds United on September 12.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injury and is now recovering, with the club confident that he will be ready to play again this season.

Elliott was last seen jogging on the field at the AXA Training Centre, which is a huge step forward in his recovery.

Last month, the club provided an update on his rehabilitation as he was put through his paces at the Kirkby training base.

On November 26, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “He’s running outdoors with his full body weight — that’s a good sign, everything’s OK.

