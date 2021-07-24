Liverpool homes that have ‘earned’ more than the average salary

In the last year, the value of one in every five properties in Liverpool has climbed by more than the average salary.

In the previous year, 20% of homes in the city ‘earning’ more money than the typical person’s salary in the area.

According to Zoopla, the value of almost 32,000 properties has increased by more than £27,700, which is the average salary in Liverpool.

In total, 4.5 million homes have increased in value by more than £30,5000, which is the national average.

In Liverpool, the price of a home increased by more than £27,700, with some homes increasing by thousands.

According to Zoopla, typical property values in the L25 region have increased by £49,999 in the last year.

A four-bedroom detached house on Oakgrove Gardens, Gateacre, is one of the properties in the neighborhood, with a price tag of £750,000.

Houses in Crosby are now worth over £57,000 more on average than they were last year.

On College Avenue, a four-bedroom detached house is now on the market for £500,000.

According to Zoopla data, average property values in Allerton have increased by £30,200.

A four bedroom semi detached house on Ambleside Road in Allerton is on the market for £650,000.

This is happening, according to Zoopla, because housing demand has been robust since the first nationwide lockout.

The stamp duty holiday has also aided the housing market’s momentum.

“Hundreds of thousands of households have moved into their new home over the previous year,” said Gráinne Gilmore, Zoopla’s head of research.

“However, because activity has been so high, the stock of properties for sale has been depleted, putting upward pressure on house prices, with values jumping by as much as 9% in some regions of the country.”

Homes in the south west were the most likely to have price increases that exceeded the average earnings, with a 29 percent increase, followed by the south east with a 28 percent increase.

However, with 474,000 dwellings (18%), the north west still has a respectable share.