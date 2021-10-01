Liverpool have set a timetable for Trent Alexander-injured Arnold’s return as work on the £60 million Anfield renovation gets underway.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Liverpool’s match against Manchester City on Sunday.

Due to a groin problem, the right-back missed Liverpool’s Champions League group stage meeting against Porto in midweek and will now miss the match at Anfield this weekend.

He’s also been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary later this month.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects both Alexander-Arnold and Thiago to return following the international break, with an away match against Watford scheduled for October 16.

On Thursday, work on the 7,000-seat addition of the Anfield Road end began with a special ceremony in which Jurgen Klopp planted the first spade in the ground.

Club stalwarts Sir Kenny Dalglish, Phil Neal, Ian Rush, and John Aldridge were in attendance, as were CEO Billy Hogan and managing director Andy Hughes.

The Anfield Road development project, according to Klopp, demonstrates Fenway Sports Group’s continuous commitment to Liverpool.

Following the completion of the new Main Stand in 2016 and the move to the AXA Training Centre late last year, the extension will bring FSG’s infrastructure investment to over £200 million.

