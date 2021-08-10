Liverpool have responded to a bid for Xherdan Shaqiri.

Xherdan Shaqiri will not be allowed to leave Liverpool on the cheap after Lyon made an approach for the attacking midfielder.

After seeing his first-team opportunities limited in recent seasons, Shaqiri has expressed his desire for a new challenge to the Reds.

While Lyon has expressed a strong interest in the 29-year-old, according to The Washington Newsday, they are “a long way off” from Liverpool in terms of the player’s value.

The Reds are hoping to recuperate at least some of the £12 million they invested for Xherdan Shaqiri three years ago.

Liverpool are aware that Shaqiri’s contract has two years left on it, and that his stock has improved as a result of Switzerland’s superb run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

If Lyon intends to entice the former Bayern Munich player away from Anfield, they will have to significantly enhance their offer.

Shaqiri and his representatives have already held negotiations with a number of potential bidders, including Sevilla, Villarreal, Napoli, and Lazio.

Shaqiri was removed as a precaution from both the Anfield friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and Osasuna on Monday.