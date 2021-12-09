Liverpool have received a significant injury boost as Divock Origi’s injury concerns surfaced in training.

As Steven Gerrard prepares to return to Anfield with Aston Villa this weekend, preparations are well underway at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre.

Following a midweek win over AC Milan, Liverpool’s focus now shifts back to the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s team looks for a seventh consecutive win in all competitions.

The Reds’ next opponent is Villa, who have won three of their last four games under Gerrard’s leadership and will be trying to upset the Reds on Saturday.

Klopp put his players through their paces at Kirkby on Thursday in preparation for this match, but what did he learn?

After a month out of action, the Brazilian attacker has been sighted exercising again.

Firmino was injured during Liverpool’s Champions League home win against Atletico Madrid in early November, and Diogo Jota filled in for him.

This comes at the ideal time for Klopp’s team as they prepare for a grueling run of fixtures.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner was selected among Liverpool’s replacements despite being unable to play against Milan on Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old came on as a late substitute in the Reds’ Carabao Cup fourth-round win away to Preston North End, and has been a regular in first-team training recently.

He’ll be hoping for more opportunities throughout the campaign.

Adrian, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott are the three remaining players on the comeback path for the Reds, with Firmino back in contention to start.

This week, none of the Liverpool trio were seen in training, either as part of the group or independently.

Adrian and Elliott were shown working their way back to fitness in photographs released by Liverpool at the end of last month, but they were not present in the images released today.

Divock Origi has scored two goals in his last two appearances for the club, demonstrating that he is still a valuable member of the squad this season.

After his current form, the Belgian attacker will be full of confidence, but he did not look to be. “The summary has come to an end.”