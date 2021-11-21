Liverpool have forged an unbreakable bond that might determine the title battle.

In the Reds’ 4-0 triumph over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday, one of Liverpool’s strongest combinations was on display.

Despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp was dealing with a number of injury worries ahead of the game, the midfield of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, and Thiago helped Liverpool dominate Arsenal.

The Reds boast what appears to be an all-conquering midfield tandem in Thiago and Fabinho.

Following the game, football journalist Andrew Beasley emphasized the pair’s unbroken record in midfield, which currently stands at 11 wins and one tie – a number that was not missed on Liverpool fans on social media.

Due to both Liverpool’s centre-back dilemma last season, which resulted in Fabinho stepping in at the back, and Thiago’s personal injury troubles, the pair have only made 12 starts together.

Following his rehabilitation from a calf injury suffered in September, the Spanish midfielder has used the international break to get back to match sharpness.

Despite the absences of Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, and questions about Jordan Henderson pressing Klopp’s hand, it also helped show a similarity to last season.

According to Transfermarkt, Thiago and Fabinho had a record of four draws and four defeats when Fabinho started at centre-back last season, highlighting the impact of Liverpool’s injury issue.

Thiago has had a difficult start to his Liverpool career due to injuries, but Jurgen Klopp was confident in his ability to overcome those difficulties when he spoke with the midfielder in September.

“He came here, got COVID, got hurt early on, and things like that.” That, of course, complicates matters, but he demonstrated what kind of player he can and will be for Liverpool,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“Of course, there’s a lot more to come.” It’s been a year [since he arrived], but because of all the events that have occurred, it’s actually just been half a year.

“Despite the fact that he joined a new club during the most difficult period of our lives, he settled in really well.” His family is here, and they enjoy it.

“He’s in the middle of the team — the case was fairly fast.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”