Liverpool have confirmed an injury blow to Atletico Madrid after spotting the player in training.

Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, according to Jurgen Klopp.

On Monday, the midfielder trained alongside his teammates at the AXA Centre, but he will be sent back to Merseyside to be ready for Sunday’s match against Manchester United.

Jones was injured while on international duty with England’s Under-21s last week and missed Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of Watford before being spotted at open training on Monday afternoon with his teammates.

Klopp, on the other hand, has stated that the 20-year-old will not travel to Madrid.

Klopp said, “Unfortunately, Curtis was only with us in the warm-up.”

Diego Simeone, the manager of Atletico Madrid, has sent a message to Liverpool and Luis Suarez: “He will be [staying]here in Liverpool to hopefully make the final steps toward full training.” He simply warmed up before going into his own business.

“He did some individual training and we’ve chosen to leave him here, so hopefully he’ll be ready for Manchester United,” said the manager.

Klopp was also questioned about the necessity of getting Virgil van Dijk back in shape a year after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

The Reds’ manager emphasized Van Dijk’s importance to the team, but also pointed out that last year’s problems were caused by more than simply the Dutchman’s absence.

“Look for me, I could talk about Mo Salah and how he is world-class the entire time, and the same could be said for Virgil, but the problem is, football is not about people,” he continued.

“Again, I promise you, if we could have played the entire season with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, it would have been a different season, because these boys are world class as well, regardless of what people say.”

“Yes, it’s quite beneficial, and I’m glad to meet Virg again.” It was painful for all of us to see him on crutches as he walked into the building, but the main issue was that the other two were also on crutches at the same time.

“That was our issue.” But now they’re all back, Virg, Joel, and Joe are all back, and Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) is in. “The summary comes to an end.”