Liverpool have cautioned that signing Mohamed Salah might be a’serious mistake.’

As contract talks continue, Liverpool star Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah should be considered as an exception to the rule.

Since the summer, the wide forward has been in talks about a new contract, but the two parties have yet to reach an agreement.

Liverpool look keen to tie down the 29-year-old to a long-term contract, with his current deal lasting until 2023, after focusing their emphasis on retaining Jurgen Klopp’s best players during the summer.

As Salah enters the final year of his contract, Carragher has warned that failing to resolve the matter promptly would be a “major error.”

Liverpool’s Nike uniform is a “disappointment” as they face a £75 million threat from Manchester United.

“There is no indication that [an agreement]is close to being reached. Salah might leave on a Bosman free transfer, which is concerning,” he argued.

“It would be a grave mistake to allow the situation to deteriorate to that point.

“I recognize it is not as simple as saying, “Just give the athlete what he wants” without considering the financial implications.”

It’s been suggested that the wage demands made by Mohamed Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, are the basis for the lengthy conversations.

Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jordan Henderson, among others, were all retained by Liverpool under the existing salary structure.

Despite understanding this idea, Carragher believes Salah deserves to be the Reds’ highest earner.

After scoring 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool, the ex-Red feels the Egyptian has a chance to equal Roger Hunt’s club record of 244 league goals, and that any choice that would see him leave Anfield would be regretted by all sides.

“There will be a calculation that if his level declines dramatically once he is 30, the club may be saddled with a big earner who drains resources,” Carragher wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

“My counter-argument is that extraordinary players are deserving of special treatment.

“I’ve mentioned before how much I appreciate FSG for changing Liverpool’s recruitment philosophy.

“However, if you’ve assisted in the development of one of the world’s finest – and turned him into a positive global symbol of your club – you’ll want to treasure that and devote resources to keeping him.”

“The summary comes to an end.”