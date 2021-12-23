Liverpool have announced that their Boxing Day match against Leeds United has been postponed.

The Premier League calendar has been disrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus, which has forced Liverpool to postpone their Boxing Day match against Leeds United.

The match, which was scheduled to start at 12.30pm on Sunday at Anfield, has been canceled due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Leeds players.

Yorkshire have already struggled to field a competitive team due to a slew of injuries, which contributed to a 7-0 thrashing against Premier League leaders Manchester City last week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not delighted with the possibility of playing twice in two days over the Christmas holiday, with his team scheduled to play Leicester City on December 28.

It implies that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara, who all recently tested positive for coronavirus, will be available for Liverpool’s next game, fitness allowing.

Andy Robertson, on the other hand, will miss the visit to title contenders Chelsea on January 2 as he serves the final match of his three-match suspension following his red card at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

“Tickets purchased for this match will remain valid for the rescheduled fixture date,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“All supporters who have purchased a ticket will receive an email from the club with information on how to get a refund if they are unable to attend the rescheduled date.” Please do not contact customer care about this.

“Liverpool FC would like to express its gratitude to both clubs’ fans for their patience as we continue to work through this difficult moment.”

The game between Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers has also been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Hornets’ squad.

“The League is conscious that the decision to postpone these two matches will disappoint supporters and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“The League strives to provide as much information as possible, but due to safety concerns, postponements may be necessary at short notice.” If a match is in jeopardy on a matchday, the League will try to keep fans informed.

“Due to a lack of players, the Board has determined that Leeds will be unable to complete their fixture this weekend.”

“The summary comes to an end.”