Liverpool has timed it brilliantly as Chelsea and Manchester City battle for the crown.

Although Storm Arwen pummeled the Mersey’s banks this weekend, it was Southampton who were blown away at Anfield.

Liverpool are the Premier League’s unstoppable force, with only Bayern Munich having scored more goals in Europe’s major leagues than their current haul of 39.

Four more were added to the board as Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of the fixture scheduling to dispatch a depleted Saints side.

With Chelsea and Manchester City both not playing until Sunday – against Manchester United and West Ham, respectively – this was the ideal time to put pressure on the teams above them in the Premier League.

Even more so given the difficult games that lie ahead for the Reds’ championship rivals this weekend, but the Sunday fixtures would only be worth watching if Klopp’s players played their part.

That was never in question.

In the three games since the international break, Klopp’s team has scored 10 goals without reply, demonstrating that the gap in play that he “hates” has benefited his players much.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was moved to tears after a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s in January, but the Austrian’s glad tears never returned.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said last week that the current squad is actually better than the one that won the Premier League for the first time in 30 years by 18 points in the summer of 2020.

“I definitely believe we’re a better team now,” Oxlade-Chamberlain remarked. “That, I believe, has raised our expectations and raised our bar. That is the level currently, where I believe we were reaching new things and seeing where we could go.” And, while history will finally decide once the winners’ medals are presented, the crop at Klopp’s disposal right now has a more appealing look from an attacking standpoint.

They are showing no signs of relenting as the fixtures continue to slam on them as the year draws to a close.

Klopp made six changes from his Champions League victory over Porto on Wednesday night, bringing in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson in defense, while Fabinho and