Liverpool has the fastest-rising housing prices of any city in the United Kingdom.

Despite the fact that the number of properties on the market is down dramatically throughout the country, buyer demand is fueling what is expected to be the busiest year for the UK housing market since 2007.

With a 10.6% increase in housing prices, Liverpool is at the top of the list.

This year, Toxteth saw a 20% increase in house asking prices, with the strong demand for residences in the L17 and L18 sectors of the city fueling prices that were regarded as “scary.”

Cllr Richard Kemp, the Liberal Democrat leader in Liverpool, who owns a home in the Church Ward of L18, believes the spike is due to revived demand following the lockout and the government’s repeal of stamp duty.

“We’re not quite at London prices,” he observed this summer, “but the fact that a two-bedroomed terrace can sell for £200,000 in this location is worrisome.”

He continued, ” “House costs are rising, limiting social mobility. It used to be that only those with decent incomes could afford to live in this area.

“Now, only people who are relatively wealthy or who can get help from the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ are allowed to move in.”

Real estate agent Cathy Holt of Sutton Kersh explained the growing house prices in regions of Liverpool such as Toxteth to The Washington Newsday: “L8 properties, like those in the rest of Liverpool, are in high demand.

“Due to the strong yields that the bulk of these properties provide, Toxteth, L7, L15, L4, and L5 are proving popular with investors and owner occupiers.

“Prices are rising, especially because L8 is so close to Liverpool’s bustling city center.

“Many young professionals who prefer a home to an apartment are settling on homes just outside the city center, where they can enjoy the benefits of a home while still being accessible to all of the city’s facilities.”

Manchester and Sheffield, meanwhile, had the second and third greatest rates of growth among cities, with 8.7% and 7.9%, respectively.

In 2021, one out of every 16 residences will change hands, according to Zoopla's House Price Index.