Liverpool has the fastest-rising house asking prices in the United Kingdom.

According to property website Rightmove, one Liverpool neighborhood has topped the list of Britain’s fastest-rising house prices in the previous year.

The location is the second cheapest among the top ten on the list, and it is in the top 10% of the country’s cheapest areas. In this part of Liverpool, the average asking price for a property is £151,958.

However, average asking prices in Toxteth increased by 20% in September from £126,806, outpacing Accrington in Lancashire, Retford in Nottinghamshire, and Heywood in Greater Manchester.

Toxteth, renowned as the birthplace of Liverpool’s Black community, is one of the city’s poorest and most ethnically diverse neighborhoods.

In the second half of the twentieth century, much of the area’s Black population were relocated to other parts of the city region in ostensibly slum clearances.

Houses were removed and replaced with new buildings that were often too expensive for the existing residents, resulting in gentrification concerns that have persisted to this day.

Since the 1981 revolt against racism from police, employers, and the city council, Toxteth has changed dramatically.

The area’s Victorian properties, the iconic Georgian Quarter to the north, and the green space of Princes Park to the south are attracting new residents and investors, and the area’s Victorian properties, the iconic Georgian Quarter to the north, and the green space of Princes Park to the south, are attracting new residents and investors.

“As a result of the improvements in the area, localities like Toxteth have grown in popularity, and we’re now seeing houses appeal to a wide spectrum of buyers, from first-time, next-time, and investor buyers,” Warren Matthews, an agent with James Kristian Estate Agents in Liverpool, said.

“As we approach the end of the year, this has pushed up demand, which has resulted in much higher prices in the area, and we’re still seeing strong levels of buyer interest.”

According to Rightmove, this rising trend can be seen across the country, with asking prices reaching new highs in over three quarters of the country.

According to the property website, average asking prices increased 5.8% to £338,462 in the year to September 2020.

The North West accounts for half of the top hotspots, with asking prices up 8% since September last year.

