Liverpool has the ability to force a result. Transfer reversal for Luis Suarez, with a plausible swoop for Lionel Messi’s favorite.

When it comes to midfielders Liverpool has been connected with this summer, a transfer for Barcelona starlet Pedri has always felt like a lofty goal.

Pedri kept Thiago Alcantara out of Spain’s starting XI during their Euro 2020 campaign, and the comparisons to Andres Iniesta are obvious.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will be well aware of his exceptional abilities, and likely have been for some time. But how likely is it that a transfer to Anfield, which has been rumored for months, will materialize?

On a special Barcelona and Spain edition of the Blood Red podcast, ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Samuel Marsden told the ECHO that it could be more plausible than it appears.

“I don’t think [potential Liverpool interest in Pedri]is a concern for Barcelona simply because of Barcelona’s pull,” Marsden added.

“However, I don’t believe that [losing one of their top young prospects]is absolutely out of the question.

“Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Ilaix Moriba, the three special players, are all negotiating new contracts, but it’s a peculiar situation.

“Because Ansu’s – who is now represented by Jorge Mendes – and Pedri’s contracts aren’t completely clear, both of their contracts are set to expire next summer, in 2022.

“They were announced last summer with a two-year option, but the messages from each side differ, so I’m not sure whether Barcelona can exercise the options unilaterally or whether the players may veto them, so there are some complications.

“Barcelona does not want to trade any of these players, but we have already discussed their financial difficulties and the need to offload individuals.

