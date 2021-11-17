Liverpool has stated that it would not allow Priti Patel to use the city terror incident to further a hostile agenda.

The people of Liverpool have reminded Home Secretary Priti Patel that she will not be allowed to ‘exploit’ Sunday’s alleged terror incident to pursue her ‘hostile agenda’ toward asylum seekers.

Emad Al Swealmeen, who died in the cab explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, was an asylum seeker who had lived in Liverpool for several years.

He allegedly manufactured an improvised explosive device and transported it in the back of a taxi before it exploded outside the hospital around 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Since April, a terror suspect in Liverpool has been ‘purchasing bomb parts.’

Ms Patel has not visited Liverpool since the attack, and she was unavailable for an urgent question on the attack in Parliament yesterday, but she has given journalists remarks that have been strongly criticized by asylum groups and local figures.

The situation in Liverpool, according to Ms Patel, is a “perfect representation of how dysfunctional, how damaged” the system has been in the past, which is why she wants to make changes.

“It’s a whole merry-go-round, and it’s been exploited,” she continued. A whole industry of professional legal services has sprung up around the right of appeal, with lawyers travelling to the courts every day at the expense of taxpayers through legal aid. That is precisely what we must alter.

“These people came to our country and insulted British ideals, as well as the values of our country’s and society’s fabric.”

“As a result, there’s an entire industry that believes it’s acceptable to defend those who commit the most heinous crimes against British residents, destroying their lives and blighting towns – and this is simply incorrect.”

Her remarks have sparked outrage and anxiety in Liverpool, a city recognized for providing refuge and shelter to refugees escaping war and persecution.

In September, Liverpool became one of the first places in the United Kingdom to accept Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Asylum Link Merseyside, an organization dedicated to assisting asylum seekers and refugees in our region, employs Ewan Roberts as the centre manager.

The Home Secretary’s remarks, he said, were “very cynical.”

