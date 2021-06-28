Liverpool has set clear terms for a world-record-breaking transfer swoop.

When Liverpool allowed Gini Wijnaldum to leave for free, they most likely envisioned him signing for Barcelona rather than PSG.

In any case, the thought that the Dutch midfielder would join one of Europe’s elite teams was a foregone conclusion, and Liverpool had known for months, if not longer, that the 30-year-old was on his way out.

They’ll have planned their future strategy without Wijnaldum’s unavoidable presence in the center of the pitch by then.

Florian Neuhaus was connected with a move over the weekend, and it is said that Liverpool scouted him while he was at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Youri Tielemans, 24, of Leicester and Belgium, has also been linked with a move, while Kalvin Phillips’ outstanding performance for England in their win over Croatia rekindled interest in the Leeds United midfielder.

Neuhaus, on the other hand, appears to be the most likely of the players to join Liverpool, with his value expected to be approximately half that of the Premier League’s midfielders.

On the current Blood Red podcast, Joe Rimmer stated, “I just think Phillips, Tielemans, and those types of guys are maybe past the point of Liverpool being interested in them.”

“They aren’t world-class players like Van Dijk or Alisson, for whom Liverpool would break their transfer system to go out and purchase them.”

“They’d be too expensive to buy because I don’t think Liverpool will pay £70 million, or even £50-60 million, on a Tielemans or Phillips.”

“Liverpool are much more likely to go for a guy like Neuhaus, who is a little bit cheaper and who Liverpool can nurture to the next level.”

“Premier League players make sense since they require little adaptation time, but I believe Liverpool will cast a wider net.”

Liverpool have stated that a midfield acquisition is not a priority for them this summer, but if they do, it will be. The summary comes to a close.