Liverpool has released new photographs as work on the £60 million Anfield reconstruction gets underway.

Liverpool has begun construction on the £60 million Anfield Road stand addition.

The Reds were awarded planning permission for the project earlier this month, which will boost the capacity of Anfield by 7,000 to 61,000.

While Liverpool is yet to give the green light for building to commence, behind the Anfield Road stand, some preparatory work is presently underway.

This entails diverting existing services in order to begin work on the new development, which has already begun with diggers digging holes behind the stand.

Inside Anfield, rows of seats have been removed, and rail seats will be installed as part of a 12-month trial starting next season.

A total of 7,800 seats will be equipped with safety rails, with around 1,800 on the Kop’s back row.

The remaining 6,000 will be seated in the lowest tier of a stand on Anfield Road.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023, with Liverpool planning to begin construction in the next months.

It is estimated that the project will take roughly 18 months to complete.

There will be no reduction in capacity, as there was with the previous Main Stand refurbishment, with work continuing to the rear of the Anfield Road End during the season before more intrusive work is carried out during the summer months.