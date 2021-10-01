Liverpool has raided Leicester City in order to fill a new boardroom position.

The appointment of Russ Fraser as the club’s first managing director has been confirmed by Liverpool Women.

Fraser will join the Reds in early November after a successful 18 months with Leicester City Women, where he assisted in the team’s transition to full-time professionalism.

The Foxes moved to a new training ground under Fraser’s leadership and were promoted to the Women’s Super League after winning the Championship last season.

Fraser previously worked with current Liverpool manager Matt Beard at West Ham United Women for two years, during which time the club reached the Women’s FA Cup final.

Fraser told Liverpool’s official website, “It’s a fantastic opportunity to join one of the world’s top clubs.”

“I’m incredibly excited to get started and continue to improve the women’s team.”

“The club’s reorganization demonstrates its intent and the route it wishes to go.

“I previously worked with Matt at West Ham, so ideally we can maintain our positive working relationship and help the club progress.

“The goal is to get promoted as soon as possible without placing too much strain on myself. We want to not just play in the WSL, but also to be competitive in it.”

‘Fraser will have total responsibility for player recruiting, welfare, medical, operations, and facilities for the LFC Women first team, academy, and RTC,’ according to the club.

Susan Black, Liverpool FC Women’s director of communications, said: “We are happy to appoint Russ to the post of managing director of our women’s section and look forward to him contributing much-needed skills, knowledge, and experience to this newly established role.”

“When we were looking for a first managing director for LFC Women, we knew we wanted someone with a proven track record of multi-year delivery in women’s football, and we found that in Russ.

“His hiring builds on the solid foundation reforms already implemented at LFC Women, providing us with a framework managed by an experienced women’s football leader who can lead us ahead and guide us on our step-by-step rebuilding journey.”