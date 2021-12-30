Liverpool has made a’very attractive offer’ for Franck Kessie, as the Reds want to add two midfielders to their squad.

With the January transfer window just hours away from starting, transfer rumors will skyrocket as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his team in the second half of the season in order to challenge for the Premier League championship.

The setback to Leicester City on Wednesday night may have emphasized the necessity for additional personnel.

With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita all missing the African Cup of Nations in January, the necessity to find replacements from within the group or outside becomes even more pressing.

Liverpool only signed one player in the summer, Ibrahima Konate, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be more busy in the winter.

Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent rumors from around the internet….

AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie.

While Liverpool has many of options in central midfield, from Thiago to Curtis Jones, injuries and players receiving Covid-19 have forced Klopp to rotate more than he would like this season.

The addition of reinforcements in the park’s center would be a welcome feature.

The Reds would be getting a dynamic player with his best years ahead of him in Frank Kessie.

Liverpool has made a’very attractive offer’ to his club, according to Italian ANSA, after coming up against them twice in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Kessie’s contract expires in the summer, and while the club is said to be interested in signing him at the conclusion of the season, he will be free to speak to teams from January 1, so making a bid next month could be the best way to get him before their rivals do.

Olympiakos midfielder Aguibou Camara.

Since joining Liverpool for £48 million from RB Leipzig in 2018, Naby Keita’s experience at Anfield has been a mixed bag.

Despite the fact that his recent performances have improved and he has been plagued by ailments, there is rising talk that the club is considering his international team-mate.

Aguibou Camara has piqued the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, with the Reds reportedly being one of them.

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool is keeping track of him, and when he represents Guinea with Keita, Klopp and the fans will be aware. “The summary has come to an end.”