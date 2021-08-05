Liverpool has made a ‘no show’ offer to Harry Kane. Boost for Kylian Mbappe’s transfer

Liverpool has been linked with Kylian Mbappe for much of 2021.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker, a generational talent who seems destined to be the European game’s standard bearer for years to come, has been procrastinating on his future with the French club, to the point where his future could lie outside of the Ligue 1 club.

The Liverpool links have been preliminary, but given that Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Inter Milan are all out of the picture for this summer due to their dire financial issues that they are attempting to resolve in the short term, it’s possible that this summer was the Reds’ only chance.

Mbappe’s PSG contract expires next year, and Mauricio Pochettino, the club’s manager, told Le Parisien: “Did Mbappe tell me he won’t extend?” These are private exchanges.

“However, Kylian never mentioned it to me. Is it possible that he will leave for free? I don’t believe in using my imagination.”

Due to the impact of the pandemic, the market in European football is relatively flat, and while Jack Grealish is being eyed by Manchester City in a potential £100 million deal and Jadon Sancho made a £70 million move to Manchester United, the market is nowhere near as buoyant as it was a couple of summers ago, and with Barca and Real out of the equation for this summer, two of the heaviest hitters aren’t in the mix.

Mbappe is anticipated to sign a new contract with PSG, though it may not be a long-term deal, but rather a short extension that would allow PSG to reclaim a large cost if he wanted to leave next summer, when Real are believed to be back among the transfer sharks.

Mbappe’s current market value is roughly £120 million, a price that Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group were never going to be able to match, no matter how creative they got with maximizing their Nike deal and LeBron James leverage.

Football will most likely be able to calm down in a few years. “The summary has come to an end.”