Liverpool has issued a transfer warning to Erling Haaland, who is rumored to be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund.

John Arne Riise, a former Liverpool defender, has urged the Reds to pursue Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer.

The 21-year-old forward has been one of European football’s hottest talents for the past two seasons, averaging about a goal per game.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January 2020 transfer window, Haaland has 68 goals in 67 games.

Because of his outstanding performance, the forward has been linked with a number of prominent European teams, including Liverpool.

In the last six months, the Norway international has been connected with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

In November, Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund stated that if Haaland leaves the German club, he will “land” at Liverpool rather than United or Real.

Former Reds full-back Riise is optimistic that his former club will be among those vying for Haaland’s services, believing that a move to City would make Pep Guardiola’s side “almost unbeatable.”

“Of course, I’d love to have him at Liverpool because he’s an incredible player,” the former Norway international told Goal.

“He’s in fantastic form, and I believe he’d be a good fit for [Jurgen] Klopp’s style of play. I believe he would also enjoy Liverpool as a club.

“However, if City gets him, wow!” That would be close if you’re talking about unbeatable teams.

“Whoever gets Haaland, whether it’s next season or not, will have an incredible team for many years to come.

“I’m not sure whether Liverpool has the opportunity to sign him, but if they do, please do so, because it would be incredible for the club – and any club that signs him!”

Before continuing, he said, “Norway has been short on players in the Premier League in recent years.”

“We had so many players ten or fifteen years ago; now there are relatively few, and few have made a good impression. I’m pleased [Martin] Odegaard is back at Arsenal and in fantastic form. Hopefully, he has a successful season.

“However, we need a couple more players to challenge and truly make a.”

“The summary comes to an end.”