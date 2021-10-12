Liverpool has given Trent Alexander-Arnold an injury boost, but the future of the trio remains in doubt.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to make his Liverpool comeback against Watford on Saturday.

With a groin problem, the right-back missed the games against Porto and Manchester City before the international break, and as a result, he was left out of the England squad.

On Tuesday afternoon, Alexander-Arnold rejoined his teammates at their AXA Training camp in Kirkby, as Jurgen Klopp and his team returned to work.

As the non-internationals returned ahead of the visit to Vicarage Road, the defender was put through his paces alongside the likes of Roberto Firmino, Nat Phillips, and James Milner.

Alexander-Arnold took part in the main session and is expected to contribute to the planning for Saturday’s trip to Hertfordshire.

Milner filled in for the 23-year-old against Porto and City, as the Reds drew 2-2 at Anfield on October 3 after a spectacular 5-1 win in Portugal in the Champions League.

Klopp is notorious for requiring his returning players to participate in at least two complete training sessions before being considered for selection again, which means Alexander-Arnold has the opportunity to do so.

However, Alisson Becker and Fabinho’s participation at Watford remains in doubt.

Both players are anticipated to be in the Brazil side that faces Paraguay in the early hours of Friday morning, UK time, in the Amazon’s Arena in Manaus.

Regardless of whether or not they play in the World Cup qualifier, neither player will be considered for duty at the weekend because of the game, which starts about 35 hours before Liverpool’s next Premier League match.

Liverpool have yet to comment on the situation, with Klopp scheduled to talk to club media later this week, but considering the short turnaround between club and country fixtures, it is expected that some at Anfield are resigned to losing both for the game.

Liverpool attempted to move the match to a later time on October 16 at 7.45 p.m. in order to increase their chances of having their Brazilian duo available.

The Hornets, on the other hand, were opposed to the relocation because the game was less than a fortnight away and many fans had already purchased tickets. “The summary has come to an end.”