Liverpool has formed a new cooperation with a worldwide firm to help with recycling.

Liverpool has teamed up with SC Johnson, a worldwide manufacturing giant, to combat plastic waste at Anfield.

The partnership, which was announced on Thursday, will create a closed loop recycling model for the more than 500,00 plastic bottles used at Anfield each season, with fans being able to deposit their bottles in specially designed receptacles around the ground, with the recycled plastic being used to make new Mr Muscle trigger bottles.

Goals for Change, a multi-year cooperation, will also see a number of other initiatives employed to improve sustainability, health, and hygiene routes across Liverpool’s community in the UK, Asia, and Latin America.

Liverpool’s commercial director, Matt Scammell, stated, “We started our sustainability program, the Red Way, earlier this year and made a promise to make a positive difference to our employees, our communities, and our world.”

“SC Johnson has made significant industry reforms that have yielded great outcomes through a variety of sustainability programs.

“I am very hopeful about the job we can accomplish together through this relationship, both in terms of raising awareness and ensuring the safety of our fans, as well as leveraging our voices for good to help the next generation of Reds all around the world.”

Liverpool and SC Johnson will collaborate on health and hygiene, with the US firm serving as the club’s official cleaning and disinfection partner.

SC Johnson, whose logo will be visible around Anfield on matchdays, will provide soaps and hand sanitizers throughout the stadium and AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, while SC Johnson Professional will work with Liverpool to deliver a new standard of cleaning, which included around 1,500 cleaning stations prior to Wednesday’s Champions League win over AC Milan.

Luis Garcia, a former Liverpool midfielder and 2005 Champions League winner, said: “This kind of endeavor should be significant to everyone.”

“For me, I am a family man with four sons, and we are really worried about how we live on this planet. It is critical that we endeavor to take little steps.

“You know something fantastic has to happen when two major things like Liverpool and SC Johnson get together.”

