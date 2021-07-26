Liverpool has five options for dealing with transfer delays.

Liverpool currently have 17 non-homegrown players on their books after signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig and Takumi Minamino returning to Anfield after a loan spell with Southampton.

The problem with it is that when announcing a squad for the next season, the maximum number of non-homegrown players allowed by both UEFA and the Premier League is 17.

Given this, more transactions must be made before the transfer season closes if Jurgen Klopp’s team is to be supplemented with more non-homegrown players.

As a result, while selling some of the Reds’ out-of-favor players would be advantageous, it would also be beneficial to ADD some indigenous talent.

Liverpool could sign FIVE homegrown players this summer, according to The Washington Newsday.

Liverpool are rumored to be considering forward line reinforcements this summer, and a move for West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen may tick a lot of boxes.

Bowen, a former Hull City forward, is on a shortlist of attackers set up by Anfield officials this summer, and there is plenty to like about him, not least his profile: youthful, flexible, Premier League proven, and most significantly – given the Reds’ issue with homegrown players – English.

Bowen played 40 times for the Hammers last season, scoring eight goals and grabbing six assists.

Although a move for the winger could be more expensive than Liverpool would want, considering West Ham paid £22 million for him only 18 months ago and he has four years left on his current contract, Klopp could benefit from a situation similar to when they bought Diogo Jota.

The Reds found value in Jota, and possibly Bowen, because they were able to get their hands on someone who can play practically all of the attacking positions.

While Bowen may not be the “glamour” addition that Liverpool fans crave, he would surely offer competition for positions and give Klopp more choices in the attacking third.

