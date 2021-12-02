Liverpool has enquired about Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Jonathan David’s price tag.

As Liverpool looks to maintain their excellent form over the busy holiday season, the focus gradually shifts to the January transfer market.

Arrivals next month might relieve the load on the strikers already at the club, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah away at the African Cup of Nations.

However, given how tough it is to sign players during the winter transfer window, laying the groundwork from January 1 to get ahead of the summer transfer window may be the smarter play and might save money, as teams want to sell players at a premium over the winter.

Here’s a look at the players that have been linked with a move to Anfield in print and online.

Luis Diaz, a striker for Porto.

Pipe Sierra is a Colombian journalist.

The ‘Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo’ is in hot demand, and Liverpool appears to have gotten ahead of their rivals by discussing with the club about a possible deal.

Despite receiving a €80 million release, journalist Pipe Sierra took to social media to declare that there is still room for negotiation and that the 24-year-old is available for roughly €50 million.

Diaz was part of the Porto team that played at Anfield at the end of last month, a match that the Reds won 2-0, and while his club do not want to sell him next month, rumors say that they might be open to negotiating the terms of a summer transfer in January.

Jonathan David is a striker for Lille.

L’Equipe.

David is one to watch over the next six months, with 15 goals in 29 appearances for club and country this season, and Liverpool are interested in signing him next summer.

According to L’Equipe, the Canadian international is looking to join a more competitive squad and league, and will be available for £30 million.

David was a target before to the signing of Diogo Jota, according to the Echo, and David was at Gent at the time.

Joe Gomez is a popular actor in the United States.

The Mail on Sunday

With Joel Matip forging a great connection with Virgil van Dijk and the summer arrival of Ibraham Konate, Joe Gomez has slid down the pecking order at Anfield.

According to sources, Aston Villa are not interested in signing the central defender, who is still looking for a route back into the first team.

Gomez has had a difficult time. “The summary has come to an end.”