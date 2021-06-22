Liverpool has devised a crime-fighting strategy to combat gangs, scrambler bikes, and other issues.

Merseyside’s new police commissioner is asking residents to share their ideas on how to make our streets safer.

In order to build her crime-fighting plan for the region, Emily Spurrell is asking the public to provide details about the offenses that are creating concern.

Ms Spurrell said this is an opportunity for communities to influence the approach to policing throughout her period in office, from gang issues to drunk driving.

Huyton’s situation following six shootings in four weeks.

Ms Spurrell was elected to the position of Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside last month.

Between September 2017 until March 2019, she served as the deputy to former PCC Jane Kennedy.

On the campaign trail, the Labour member noted that the visibility of Merseyside Police and worries about road safety were frequently raised. Two people died in deadly crashes in Liverpool city centre and St Helens just this weekend.

Domestic abuse was also brought up with Ms Spurrell, who started a consultation last week to get feedback on how to make Merseyside a safer place for women and girls.

She also launched a separate survey today, asking for opinions on crime in the region as a whole.

“Keeping our neighborhoods secure is crucial to all of us,” she said.

“It is my responsibility to be the public’s voice on policing and community safety problems, and I am dedicated to fulfilling that role to the best of my ability.”

The survey’s findings will be incorporated into Ms Spurrell’s Police and Crime Plan, which she says will be based on principles of proactive policing, victim support, and offender prevention.

“Now I want local people to tell me what they think should be a priority and what steps we can take to make Merseyside even safer,” she continued.

“This is a crucial consultation and I want to hear from as many people as possible – whether that’s through my online survey, one of our virtual seminars or at one of the many consultation events I will be holding right across Merseyside over the next six weeks.”

The survey will run until. The summary comes to a close.