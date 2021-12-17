Liverpool has been told to make a decision on Raphinha and Jarrod Bowen’s transfer.

Instead of signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United, Liverpool could sign Raphinha from Leeds United.

The Reds have been linked with both players, who primarily operate on the right wing, but would be unlikely to bid for either of them until the summer.

Raphinha leads the way in terms of goals, with seven in the Premier League this season.

Bowen, on the other hand, has only scored four goals in all competitions this season.

Both players would almost certainly be Mohamed Salah’s back-up, but former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Raphinha is the better fit for that role.

“For Liverpool, Raphinha would be a better option,” ex-Leeds No.1 Robinson told Football Insider.

“He’d be right at home in that front three.”

“Bowen would offer them a bit more defensive quality, but Raphinha isn’t scared to put in the effort.” Bowen, in my opinion, is better suited to the West Ham system under David Moyes.

“Bowen is a terrific player, but Raphinha is one of the best Elland Road players I’ve ever seen.”

“Players like [Sadio] Mane and [Diogo] Jota are top-tier. Raphinha, on the other hand, isn’t far off.

“However, it will not be a simple task. It would be quite costly for Liverpool. “It would be a costly one.” Raphinha’s contract with Leeds expires in 2024, while Bowen’s with the Hammers expires the following summer.