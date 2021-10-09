Liverpool has been selected as one of the top cities in the United Kingdom.

Many dynamic cities in the UK offer lots to see and do, but Condé Nast Traveller readers have chosen their favorite for 2021.

The cities were assessed on their nightlife, food, and hospitality by voters, including our beloved Liverpool. Each received a 100-point total score.

Liverpool came in third with a remarkable score of 89.05, only 0.44 points behind second-place Edinburgh and 0.63 points behind first-place London, which had an impressive score of 89.68.

It’s no wonder that Liverpool is in the top three, given the city’s diverse range of restaurants, bars, and activities, as well as the fact that visitors come from all over the world.

And, let’s face it, Scousers are among the world’s kindest people.

With a score of 77.23 in 2020, Liverpool was ranked ninth on the list. Is it possible that we’ll win next year? The top ten cities, together with their most relevant scores, are listed below.

The top ten cities in the United Kingdom in 2021:

Every year, the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards are conducted, with a number of categories in which people can vote.