Liverpool has been recommended to lose its UNESCO World Heritage status.

Liverpool’s World Heritage status has been revoked, according to an official recommendation.

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO has proposed that the city be removed from the list of World Heritage sites, with an official vote set for late July in China.

Liverpool will lose a championship it has held since 2004 if the verdict is made in accordance with the advice announced today.

Students were heard ‘discussing positive covid tests’ at a ‘party’ residence.

“Over the period since the property was inscribed on the List of World Heritage in Danger, the State Party has been provided with consistent advice through Committee Decisions, missions, and technical reviews,” the World Heritage Committee said in a statement released today. The State Party has ignored the World Heritage Committee’s warnings and repeated requests.”

In 2004, UNESCO awarded the city the highly coveted World Heritage Status.

The award honors Liverpool’s history as a significant commerce center during the British Empire, as well as its architectural landmarks, and places it with world-renowned attractions such as the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal.

However, Liverpool has been threatened with losing its status for more than a decade.

Peel Land and Property’s £5 billion Liverpool Waters development in the city’s north docks was the catalyst for the danger.

Everton’s now-approved plans for a new £500 million stadium at Bramley Moore Dock have piqued the historic body’s interest.

The principal objection to the stadium concept is the infilling of a Victorian dock, despite the fact that the club has frequently stated that it has gone to great measures to respect, repair, and value the site’s legacy.

Although the UNESCO committee will convene in late July to make a final decision on Liverpool’s destiny, a draft report sent to the committee today recommends that the city lose its World Heritage status.

The city will now have only a few weeks to advocate for a decision to postpone the move, with the argument that doing so at a time when Liverpool is still fighting the pandemic is unfair.

A slew of significant people from Liverpool’s political, intellectual, and business communities gathered last week to discuss the city’s future. The summary comes to a close.