Liverpool has been offered an unusual European lifeline thanks to the replacement of Kaide Gordon.

Melkamu Frauendorf came off the bench to secure Liverpool a UEFA Youth League point in Porto.

Frauendorf equalized with 10 minutes remaining after a magnificent Tyler Morton pass, as the young Reds battled to a 1-1 draw in their Group B match at the Estadio Municipal Jorge Sampaio on Tuesday afternoon.

Marc Bridge-under-19 Wilkinson’s team had been put under siege for lengthy periods, with Porto eventually taking the lead on 70 minutes through Diogo Abreu, a 17-year-old Germany youth international.

But Frauendorf’s equalizer keeps Liverpool four points behind the Portuguese club on goals scored, with AC Milan and Atletico Madrid also drawing 1-1 in the other game of the day.

Liverpool line-ups vs Porto after Trent Alexander-decision Arnold’s and a chance for Naby Keita

The Reds were almost behind within seconds of the start of the second half as Owen Beck had to make an amazing save from Benicio Boaitey’s shot at the far post.

Following being freed inside the area by Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski saw a shot deflected away, while James Balagizi had a strong claim for a penalty rejected down after a tussle with Jose Macedo.

Porto’s pace on the sides, on the other hand, was a constant menace, as 16-year-old winger Umaro Cande ran away from Luke Chambers and Conor Bradley down the Liverpool right before being stopped at the near post by visiting goalkeeper Harvey Davies.

Balagizi dragged a shot wide, Billy Koumetio failed to connect correctly with a Morton corner, and Musialowski’s furious strike from the outskirts of the box was saved by Ivan Cardoso of Porto.

Porto, despite being more aggressive and having more possession, struggled to create chances, with Cande blasting wide after Bradley missed a daring crossfield ball from Beck.

In first-half injury time, though, they came close to taking the lead when Jorge Meireles slipped in behind and pulled Davies away from his goal, with the forward’s cutback sliced wide by Cande.

After the restart, Porto dominated, though Fraudendorf was denied by a. “The summary has come to an end.”