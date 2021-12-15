Liverpool has been named one of the friendliest cities in the United Kingdom.

Liverpool is regarded as one of the nicest cities in the United Kingdom.

People who are familiar with the city, as well as those who have decided to call it home, will be unsurprised by the news.

It is well-known for being a pleasant and inviting environment.

Customers at Marks and Spencer are ecstatic with a £10 snacking board that ‘looks so scrumptious.’

The report has now been validated by a recent honors list.

In its 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards, Conde Nast Traveller invited readers to vote for the UK cities they “think to be home to the friendliest people.”

The top three cities on the list were all from the United Kingdom, with Liverpool being one of them.

Cambridge came in 13th place, while Belfast took first place, with Liverpool following closely behind in second place.

In a poll conducted by C-V Library in February 2020, Liverpool was ranked as one of the friendliest places, with over 1,000 respondents questioned where they felt they would be most likely to make friends.