Liverpool has been named as one of the most cheap places in the UK to purchase a home.

In 2021, Liverpool has been rated as one of the most cheap places in the UK to buy a home.

Halifax has released its list of the 20 cheapest areas in the UK to buy a home, and Liverpool is ranked 13th, with average costs estimated at £215,741.

The average property price divided by the average annual wages determines the cities’ ranking on the list.

The average salary in Liverpool is £34,911, implying that the city’s price to earnings ratio is 6.2.

This is lower than the national average for cities in the United Kingdom, which is estimated to be 8.5.

House prices have risen by 10.3% in the last year, with the average property now costing 8.1 times average earnings, according to Halifax.

Derry in Northern Ireland was rated as the cheapest city in the UK to buy a home, while Winchester was identified as the most expensive.

The statistics, according to Halifax’s managing director, reflect a pattern of lower housing prices in the north of the country.

“Affordability is substantially greater in the north, and there are now only two places in the south with better than average affordability – Plymouth and Portsmouth,” said Russell Galley.

The full list of the 20 most inexpensive cities in the UK, according to Halifax, can be found below:

The 20 most affordable cities in the UK to purchase a home in 2021

4.7, £155,917, £33,138, Derry, Northern Ireland

North, Carlisle, 4.8, £163,232, £34,087

Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber, 4.8, £164,410, £34,219 =2. Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber, 4.8, £164,410, £34,219

5.4, £208,927, £38,744 Stirling, Scotland

5.4, £205,199, £38,016 Aberdeen, Scotland

5.4, £196,625, £36,205, Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland, Perth, 5.5, £203,229, £36,700

5.6, £191,840, £34,373 Inverness, Scotland

Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber, 5.6, £156,424, £27,730 Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber, 5.6, £156,424, £27,730

Scotland, Dundee, 5.8, £181,150, £31,344

North Sunderland, 6.0, £179,567, £29,745

Northern Ireland, Lisburn, 6.1, £203,386, £33,138

6.2, £211,903, £34,444 Salford, North West

6.2, £196,274, £31,762 =13. Durham, North, 6.2, £196,274, £31,762

6.2, £215,741, £34,911 =13. Liverpool, North West, 6.2, £215,741, £34,911

=13. Northern Ireland, Belfast, 6.2, £205,228, £33,138

Lancaster, North West, 6.2, £217,392, £35,004 =13. Lancaster, North West, 6.2, £217,392, £35,004

North of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, 6.3, £229,434, £36,212

6.5, £200,161, £30,698, Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands

