Liverpool has been linked with Erling Haaland, while PSG has entered the Franck Kessie battle.

Despite the fact that the transfer market closed at the beginning of the month, Liverpool is still being associated with players, according to the rumour mill.

The arrival of Harvey Elliott at the start of the season assuaged fans’ early demands for a midfielder, and Jurgen Klopp had already proved the depth of his team with his rotation strategy.

However, there are still rumors that Liverpool will attempt to sign a forward in future transfer windows.

Here, we look at some of the most recent online and social media rumors, as well as how likely they are to come true.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his team have discovered a solution to a near-impossible challenge.

The striker from Borussia Dortmund has been linked with a move to Liverpool, according to recent reports in Spanish media.

Since joining the German club from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, Haaland has scored 68 goals in 67 appearances, attracting the interest of other big clubs.

The 21-year-old is said to have a £68 million release clause that will kick in at the end of the current season, sparking heated speculation about the Norwegian’s preferred destination.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool has been mentioned as a possible suitor with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG.

According to the report, both the forward’s agent, Mino Raiola, and his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, a former Manchester City midfielder, will expect large commission fees as part of any move.

Roberto Firmino is expected to be the first of Liverpool’s four strikers to depart the club.

After being afforded an extended rest following the Copa America, the Brazilian has had a hit-or-miss start to the season, suffering an early injury against Chelsea in his first start.

Former Liverpool striker Tony Cascarino, on the other hand, feels Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota will outlast the 29-year-old.

“Perhaps Jota’s arrival [last season]disrupted the chemistry of the three in some strange way because Jurgen played him at times,” he remarked. He walked in and immediately got to work.

“One will undoubtedly go; it will be who will.”

