Liverpool has been handed ‘96 percent’ knockout stage odds, although they are still underdogs in the Champions League.

According to a leading sports supercomputer, Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Porto has all but ensured the Reds’ progression to the Champions League knockout stages.

Despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s team has only played two group games so far, they have given themselves a 96 percent chance of progressing to the next round.

Only Ajax (98 percent) and Bayern Munich (97 percent) have a slightly better chance of making the last 16 than Liverpool, according to FiveThirtyEight.

After following up their end-to-end triumph over AC Milan at Anfield with a comprehensive success in Portugal, the Reds have put themselves in a dominating position, with a 73 percent likelihood of winning the group.

Given the relative strength of the German champions’ opposition compared to Liverpool’s, only Bayern Munich (86 percent) is thought to have a higher chance of finishing first, despite playing one fewer game.

Chelsea and Manchester City are not far behind the Reds, with FiveThirtyEight giving them a 69 percent and a 66 percent chance of winning their respective groups, respectively.

Manchester United’s opening setback to Swiss side Young Boys has harmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team’s chances of progressing to the next round, with a 59 percent chance of finishing first in Group F and only a 34 percent chance of winning the group.

Manchester City, who were defeated by PSG on Tuesday night, appears to be one of the biggest outliers in the calculations beyond the last 16.

Liverpool is ranked third among the 32 clubs to advance to the knockout stages, behind Bayern Munich and Manchester City, with a 21 percent chance of reaching the final and an 11 percent chance of capturing the Champions League title.

Despite the fact that both Bayern and Manchester City have three points, Pep Guardiola’s side is assigned a 35 percent chance of reaching the final and a 22 percent chance of winning the cup, while Bayern is given 31 percent and 18 percent.

