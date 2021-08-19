Liverpool has been given a quadruple boost, but four players have been absent from training.

When Liverpool takes on Burnley on Saturday, they will be looking to keep their unbeaten start to the season going.

The victory extends the Reds’ winning streak to seven games after they won their final five games of the previous season to finish third.

On Thursday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp put his players through their paces at Kirkby ahead of the match.

What, on the other hand, could be gathered from the meeting?

With a stern message to Liverpool fans, Jurgen Klopp speaks out against abusive chanting.

Last Saturday at Norwich City, James Milner and Fabinho shared defensive midfield duties for the first time this season.

Milner started the game as the number six, but after Fabinho was introduced just after the hour, he moved to a more forward role.

However, neither player was seen during the practice on Thursday, however their absence is not thought to be a huge problem for Liverpool.

The Reds would profit from both players being available, with Burnley expected to mix it up in midfield as usual.

At the AXA Training Centre, there were some hopeful signs for Liverpool’s engine room.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both took full part in the session as they continue to improve their fitness after being among the last players to join pre-season training.

The pair were deemed unable to play at Carrow Road and instead took part in Liverpool’s 4-1 triumph over Aston Villa in a practice session at Anfield on Sunday.

At the very least, they’ll be on the bench this weekend.

Joe Gomez, who hasn’t played for the first team since suffering a catastrophic knee injury while on England duty last November, has had a long and arduous path to recovery.

Despite missing team training sessions earlier in the week, the centre-back came off the bench against Norwich.

It’s reassuring to see Gomez back on the pitch at Kirkby, obviously unaffected.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, and Rhys Williams were also involved as central defenders.

However, there were a few additional people that didn’t show up for the meeting.

Xherdan Shaqiri hasn’t been seen since returning to England from Liverpool’s pre-season training camp, and Lyon remains the frontrunner in the race to recruit him.

In the midst of the speculation, Ben Woodburn was also not involved. “The summary has come to an end.”