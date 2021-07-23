Liverpool has been given a £30 million reason to make a midfield acquisition.

The pandemic had already begun in the summer of 2020, but the actual financial impact of what was to come had not yet been realized.

The Premier League suspended its season in March and resumed in June, with broadcasters requesting reimbursement for matches that were rescheduled.

However, given the enormous sums paid by broadcasters for Premier League content and the money that comes into the world’s richest league, the League has weathered the storm better than others, even though it faces cumulative losses of roughly £1.5 billion across clubs as a result of the pandemic.

When compared to the rest of Europe, English football’s top flight has escaped relatively unscathed, with clubs as large as Barcelona and Real Madrid scrambling to secure restructuring loans and enact salary cutbacks in order to survive. Barcelona, on the other hand, are not certain to be able to register Lionel Messi and new additions Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, and Sergio Aguero next season unless they dramatically lower their wage bill below La Liga’s stringent cost cap.

However, few leagues have been as heavily struck as French football.

Ligue 1, France’s top tier, has long sought to close the gap between itself and the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Bundesliga, having fallen behind in terms of European competition’s top flight, the Champions League.

Paris Saint-huge Germain’s investment has enabled them to push forward, but even that was unable to win the league last season, as Lille earned the crown.

It was a significant increase over the previous arrangement with long-time broadcaster Canal+, and one that encouraged teams to go out and spend with the confidence that they were financially secure.

However, the pandemic struck, and Mediapro missed a £157 million payment in October and another for the same amount in December.